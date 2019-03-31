Blue and White seeks to force Likud to take votes from the right

Strategist for Yair Lapid seeks to force Likud to take votes from smaller parties to cause right-wing parties to fail to enter the Knesset.

Yair Lapid's strategic adviser Mark Melman has adopted a new strategy for the Blue and White party in the final stretch of the campaign after the party failed to open a large lead over the Likud party in the polls.

According to a report by Israel Hayom, Melman's strategy is for the Blue and White party to take more votes from the left-wing Meretz and Labor parties to force the Likud to pull votes from the smaller right-wing parties.

The hope is that this will cause several right-wing parties to fail to clear the electoral threshold, reducing the size of the right-wing bloc in the next Knesset.

The Blue and White party had previously shied away from attempting to poach votes from the left-wing parties, but has shifted gears in response to the latest polls which show the right-wing bloc's lead grow.

Meretz and Labor are expected to respond to harshly to the new Blue and White strategy.