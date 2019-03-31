PA cabinet head to present new cabinet this week

Mohammad Shtayyeh says new PA cabinet will be steadfast in face of US and Israeli "wars" against Palestinian Arabs.

Mohammad Shtayyeh, who was recently appointed by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas as the new head of the PA cabinet, said on Saturday that the composition of his new government is ready and will be presented to Abbas next week.

According to the PA news agency Wafa, Shtayyeh said that he heard from the various factions of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and that he will keep the door open for further consultations until the last minute.

He stressed that he held consultations with members of the civil society, the private sector, trade s, local councils and others in the Palestinian society in order to hear from all of them about their expectations from the government.

Shtayyeh said his government will be a government for all the Palestinians and will work on strengthening their steadfastness while facing the political and financial wars currently waged by the United State and the Israeli government against the Palestinian people.

Shtayyeh’s appointment came after the previous cabinet, led by Rami Hamdallah, resigned at the end of January.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad condemned Shtayyeh’s appointment and said that it contradicts the reconciliation agreement between the Palestinian factions.

Shortly after being named cabinet leader, Shtayyeh said he would act "to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital whose borders are the 1967 lines."

He stressed that the Palestinian struggle against Israel would continue with full force. "The Palestinian residents of Jerusalem are waging a struggle to protect the city from Judaization and to preserve it as an Arab Palestinian city. The struggle to preserve the narrative about the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the city of Jerusalem goes through strengthening the steadfastness of the Muslim and Christian residents of the city against the Jews."