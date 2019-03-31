Hamas leader: We want to bomb Tel Aviv

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar says that "March of the Return" will continue until the return to "Palestine" is realized.

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza, on Saturday praised the violent riots along the Gaza-Israel border.

"Our [Palestinian] people today stuck to the basic principles, the right of return and the breaking of the siege, and they support the resistance," said Sinwar, who came to encourage those who participated in the disturbances on the occasion of Land Day.

He added, "Our [Palestinian] people say en masse that they want to live in dignity and want to live, and they say: ‘O (Al-Qassam Brigades), beloved ones, bomb Tel Aviv.’"

According to Sinwar, the issue of the terrorist prisoners in Israel is at the top of the list of priorities in Hamas' talks with Egypt and Qatar, which are serving as mediators in negotiations with Israel.

He stressed that the so-called “March of the Return” processions would continue until the siege is broken, the “right of return” is realized and liberation arrives.

Approximately 40,000 rioters and demonstrators gathered Saturday in several locations along the Gaza security fence, the IDF reported.

The rioters hurled rocks and set tires on fire. In addition, a number of grenades and explosive devices were hurled at the Gaza-Israel security fence in a number of different incidents.

IDF troops responded with riot dispersal means and fired in accordance with standard operating procedures.

The riots took place a day after reports emerged of an agreement between Hamas and Israel on a calm in Gaza.

According to the reports, the new agreement aims to end the violent rots held each week along the Gaza-Israel border, as well as prevent rocket attacks against Israel.

In exchange, Israel will allow the Qatari funds into Gaza and ease restrictions on both Gaza's fishing area and its border crossings with Israel.

Meanwhile, Deputy Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri stressed earlier that the agreement "is not a peace agreement" and is unconnected to diplomacy.