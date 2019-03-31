Gaza border riots to continue next Friday

Committee organizing "March of Return" says the terrorist organizations will not allow Israel freedom of action.

The National Committee of the March of the Return, which is headed by representatives of Palestinian Arab terrorist organizations including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, announced on Saturday that the “resistance organizations” would not leave the participants of the March of the Return processions without protection against Israel.

In a statement issued at the conclusion of the violent riots marking Land Day on the Gaza-Israel border, the committee noted that the Palestinian “resistance organizations” would not allow Israel to take action against the processions.

The committee called on the Palestinian Arab public to participate in marches again next Friday under the title "The Friday of the Al-Karama Victory," referring to the IDF operation against the infrastructure of Fatah in Jordan in 1968.

The committee also called on the Arab and Islamic world to oppose normalization with Israel, which, it claimed, covers up Israeli "crimes."

Approximately 40,000 rioters and demonstrators gathered Saturday in several locations along the Gaza security fence, the IDF reported.

The rioters hurled rocks and set tires on fire. In addition, a number of grenades and explosive devices were hurled at the Gaza-Israel security fence in a number of different incidents.

IDF troops responded with riot dispersal means and fired in accordance with standard operating procedures.

On Friday, ahead of the violent riots, the Islamic Jihad issued a call for Gazans to participate in non-violent protest marches along the border with Israel, but also warned Israel that civilians’ deaths will “lead to war”.