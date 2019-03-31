'Liberate Gaza' in the heart of Tel Aviv

'If extreme leftists are so concerned about human rights, they should help integrate minorities into Israeli society.'

Dozens of extreme left-wing activists demonstrated on Saturday night for the Palestinian Arab residents of Gaza and against the closure imposed by Israel on Gaza.

The extreme leftists carried PLO flags and demanded to "liberate Gaza."

"It's so sad to see how lunatic activists are trying to strengthen a terrorist organization, forgetting that the real victims of the violence are Israeli citizens," said Yehuda Sharabani, head of the projects division of the Im Tirtzu movement, a pro-Zionist NGO.

"If extreme leftists are so concerned about human rights, they should go and help integrate minorities into Israeli society," says Sharabani. "This is another hypocritical show by the extreme left who repeatedly prove how irrelevant they are to the political discourse in the state of Israel."