President Rivlin leaves for Canada

President Rivlin departed Saturday evening for a state visit to Canada at the invitation of the Governor-General Julie Payette.

During his visit, Rivlin will meet the Governor-General of Canada, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and senior government officials.

He will also participate in a business seminar on the theme of Israeli-Canadian cooperation, and will be the guest of honor at a "Salute to Israel" event in Toronto. Rivlin will be accompanied by a business delegation of senior Israelis, led by the Israel Export Institute and the Manufacturer’s Association of Israel.

Before taking off, Rivlin said, "Israel and Canada are old friends, with relations based on shared values and a shared vision for a better future. We work together on science and technology, in education and security, and I hope my visit will further strengthen and extend those relations."

Before leaving, Rivlin consulted with his wife Nechama’s doctors at Beilinson Hospital, who expressed their satisfaction with Nechama’s recovery after her lung transplant some two weeks ago. At this stage, Nechama is requiring less oxygen support and she is making steady progress. She is still under the care of the intensive care unit at Beilinson.

On Sunday, Rivlin will begin his visit by speaking at a gala dinner for Canadian Magen David Adom (MDA) in Toronto.

Monday, the second day of Rivlin's visit, will begin in the morning with an official welcome ceremony in Ottowa at Government House (Rideau Hall), the residence and workplace of the Governor-General, where he will be welcomed by an honor guard.

He will then meet Governor-General of Canada Julie Payette.

In the afternoon, Rivlin will meet with the Trudeau, after which he will lay a wreath at the Holocaust memorial in Ottowa.

In the evening, Rivlin will be guest of honor at a State Dinner, hosted by the Governor-General.

Tuesday morning will open with an Israeli-Canadian business seminar accompanied by a business delegation of senior Israelis and led by the Israel Export Institute and the Manufacturer’s Association of Israel.

In the evening, Rivlin will be the guest of honor at a Salute to Israel event with the leaders of the Canadian-Jewish community and senior government figures, after which the president will make his way back to Israel.