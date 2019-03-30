Islamic Jihad: Civilian deaths will lead to war

The Islamic Jihad on Friday issued a call for Gazans to participate in non-violent protest marches along the border with Israel on Saturday.

At the same time, the terrorist organization warned Israel that civilians’ deaths will “lead to war”.

"We call upon the Palestinian people to participate in marking Land Day and to participate in the return marches in order to resist the occupation using non-violent means," the Islamic Jihad said in a statement quoted by Yediot Aharonot.

"The Palestinian people have made a decision to end the Zionist siege on Gaza. We will not live under siege under any conditions. We warn the Zionist enemy against harming Palestinian blood. Killing civilians will lead to war," the statement added.

The statement followed reports that Israel and Hamas, with Egyptian mediation, have reached preliminary agreements on restoring calm along the Gaza border.

A source who participated in the a with the Egyptian mediator said, according to Channel 13 News, that the Palestinian Arab factions had agreed to end the nightly demonstrations.

Israel, in return, will ease the restrictions on the fishing area, allow the Qatari money into Gaza and resume the supply of electricity.

The IDF, meanwhile, is preparing for possible violent riots along the border on Saturday. Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi on Friday approved the plans for preparing for the riots.

Also, the head of the Coordination and Liaison Administration in Gaza, Colonel Iyad Sarhan, directly addressed the residents of Gaza and called on them to distance themselves from the elements and acts of terror.

