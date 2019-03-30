Jason Greenblatt, the US Special Representative for International Negotiations, on Friday called for an end to the violence around Gaza, as Gazans were preparing for violent riots along the border with Israel on the occasion of Land Day.

Greenblatt retweeted a video prepared by the Israeli Foreign Ministry which documents Israeli mothers who live near the Gaza border and raise their children under rocket fire.

“No child on this planet should have to worry about rockets or missile attacks - these brave mothers in Israel, who are sadly all too familiar with sirens, speak about the effects Hamas' attacks have on them, their families, and communities. The violence must end!” wrote the US envoy.

Earlier this week, Hamas took things further when it fired a rocket which hit a home in the Sharon region, located more than 50 miles from Gaza, injuring seven people.

Hamas initially claimed that the rocket was fired by mistake, later changing their story to say that "bad weather" caused the launch.

However, on Tuesday Hamas admitted that the launch had indeed been intentional, and was carried out at Iran's behest.

