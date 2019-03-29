Indictments against terrorists who injured baby

Indictments filed against three terrorists who threw rocks at an Israeli car in Gush Etzion.

Indictments have been filed against three members of a terrorist cell who threw rocks at cars several times in Gush Etzion, in one incident hitting a vehicle and injuring a baby in the face.

They were charged with causing intentional aggravated injury, throwing objects at a person or property, and throwing objects at a moving vehicle.

In the attack that took place about three months ago on Highway 60 in Gush Etzion, the terrorist squad positioned itself on the side of the road, and when they saw an Israeli vehicle approaching, they threw rocks at it from a distance of ten meters, hitting the vehicle.

Parents and their two small children were traveling in the vehicle at the time of the attack. According to the indictment, "As a result, the baby was wounded, his face was covered with glass, he was cut in the head and neck and bled in the face."

The baby's parents alerted the rescue forces and then drove for another 150 meters until they noticed soldiers who were stationed on the side of the road and stopped next to them.

In addition to the aforementioned attack, the members of the cell are accused of additional incidents of rock throwing, targeting both security forces and passing vehicles.

