Start letting go of financial responsibility

When is the best time to let go of financial responsibility?

Douglas Goldstein, CFP and director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., walks older investors through delegating some financial responsibility. When should an investor let others help them make financial decisions?

How should investors delegate their finances? While every situation is different, listen to the basic questions that should be asked, which might reveal the time has come. .

There are many types of financial questions. Some are better answered by a lawyer or accountant than a financial advisor. Tune into the show to learn the right questions you should be asking.