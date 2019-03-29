The return of the soldiers as a demand in coalition negotiations

Professor Simcha Goldin, father of Lieutenant Hadar Goldin whose body is being held by Hamas in Gaza, criticizes the Israeli government.

More than 200 people participated in the weekly gathering "Misdar Hadar," named in Hadar Goldin's memory on Friday afternoon.

Misdar Hadar is active in lobbying for the return of IDF soldiers and Israeli citizens from Gaza.

Hamas has been holding the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul since the 2014 Operation Protective Edge.

In addition, two Israeli civilians who went missing in Gaza - Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed - are believed to be held by Hamas as well.

The event, the 49th consecutive gathering, was held at the Cinemateque Plaza in Sderot, with the participation of the Goldin family, MK Haim Yellin (Labor), National Union Chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich, attorney Michal Kotler (Blue and White candidate) and Idit Silman (Union of the Right candidate).

Hadar Goldin's father Professor Simcha Goldin, harshly criticized the outgoing government. "The Prime Minister, the ministers in the cabinet, and the leaders of Operation Protective Edge failed to bring Hadar and Oron home," he said.

"Anyone who approaches the Gaza area and sees the IDF deployed with large forces there understands that the war didn't end because the leadership in the government and the army didn't insist on bringing the soldiers back from the battlefield," Goldin continued.

"Netanyahu is now talking about a small agreement but he also knows that the IDF soldiers and Israeli citizens can be returned if this issue is presented as top priority and is presented as a condition that Egypt will insist on. If that happens, the IDF soldiers and Israeli citizens will be returned even before the elections," Goldin concluded.

"We will raise the issue of returning the IDF soldiers as a demand in coalition negotiations," MK Bezalel Smotrich said. "The next government will act on several levels to put pressure on Hamas until the boys are returned."

MK Haim Yellin (Labor) said that the last night was difficult for the residents of Gaza border communities. "520 truckloads were on the fence last night and anyone who has not experienced his house shaking from explosions couldn't begin to understand what I'm talking about. We must return to the value of mutual responsibility. Our sons must be returned."