Haredi minister: Why would any haredi vote for Feiglin?

Dep. Health Minister Litzman questions: 'Why would any haredi vote for a party which includes those who have rejected circumcision?'

In a joint interview with the haredi Hamodia and Hamevaser publications, Deputy Health Minister Yakov Litzman (UTJ) and former Minister Meir Porush (UTJ) questioned haredim who vote for the United Right or Moshe Feiglin's Zehut party.

"How can a haredi Jew vote for him, when in Feiglin's party there are those who have spoken out against circumcision?" Litzman asked.

"His party includes [Rabbi] Haim Amsalem, who has already proven his viewpoints on religious issues. From what he and his friends have said, I don't understand how there could be a situation in which a religious Jew even thinks of voting for him."

"They've already been proven to be untrustworthy," Porush said, referring to those who support right-wing parties. "Note that there is a new party, the 'United Right.' Once it was called the 'National Religious Party.' But today the concept of religion doesn't even appear in their name. It's not even called a religious party. United Right. We can tell you that we're the only ones who remained authentic, just like [we were] 100 years ago, continuing the tradition."

"Any Jew, regardless of how he defines himself, wants it to remain. But the United Right? That doesn't exist anymore. This is a party which was religious in the past. In the past, rabbis with long beards proudly appeared in it, and today it shakes off anything connected to religion.

"Only the UTJ has remained loyal to its ideology, and it's the only one that truly and sincerely fights for crucial issues which affect every Jew."