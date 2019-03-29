From the IDF Rabbinate band to the Eurovision stage

Mark performs at weddings and is also the leading role in the musical 'Rewrite The World.'

The five vocalists who will perform with Eurovision Israeli representative Kobi Marimi at the international contest in May in Tel Aviv were revealed on Friday.

One of the singers is Israeli-American Yossi Mark, 23, from Hashmonaim. Mark, who was born in the United States has been writing, composing and singing since the age of 10.

He served in the military rabbinate until recently and even served as the commander of the IDF Rabbinate band under the IDF's chief cantor Shai Abramson and conductor Ophir Sobol.

Today, Mark performs at weddings and is also the leading role in the musical Rewrite The World.

"I finally can tell everybody," Mark posted on his Facebook page a few days ago. "I'm joining the Israeli delegation to Eurovision this year and accompanying Kobi Marimi on the big stage," he wrote.

In addition to Mark, Marimi will be accompanied by four other singers: Ofri Israeli (27) from Ramat Gan, Lara Axelrod (26) from Kibbutz Dan, Liron Natan-Levo, 28, from Uvda and Maayan Bokris, 26 from Tel Aviv.