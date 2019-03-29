Winter to continue throughout weekend

Not a time to hike: Thunderstorms, rain, and flooding expected over for weekend and early next week.

The winter weather which began two weeks ago and brought hail to Israel is expected to continue into next week.

Friday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and light local rains will fall in most areas of Israel. Temperatures will be slightly above seasonal average.

Local rains will fall on Friday night, and there may be isolated thunderstorms. Flooding may occur in Israel's southern and eastern streams.

Saturday will see local showers in most of Israel, and there may be isolated thunderstorms. Southern and eastern streams may flood. The winds will pick up, and southern Israel may be hazy. Temperatures are expected to drop.

On Sunday, northern and central Israel will see intermittent rainfall and isolated thunderstorms. There will be an additional drop in temperatures, bringing them lower than seasonal average. Strong southwest winds will blow, and snow may fall on Mount Hermon. Southern may see local rainfall and may be hazy.

Intermittent rainfall and isolated thunderstorms will continue throughout Monday in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will be lower than seasonal average, and snow will fall on Mount Hermon. Strong winds will blow and southern Israel may be hazy.