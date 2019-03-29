Court hands former Jewish Federation employee 3 years in prison

A former employee of a Jewish federation in Texas was sentenced to three years in prison for stealing nearly $1 million.

Laurie Ann Reese, who had worked as the controller of the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County since 2000, had pleaded guilty last year to bank fraud. She was sentenced on Tuesday.

Reese also was ordered to pay more than $992,000 in restitution and will serve five years’ probation, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported, citing federation officials.

Reese passed more than 325 fraudulent checks between 2013 and 2018 using a signature stamp from an executive with the Jewish federation as well as forging signatures.