Do Arabs 'flock to the polls' or disapprove of the elections?

How do the Arabs vote and why should this interest us?

Political analyst and campaign advisor Mohammad Darawshe talks about the Israeli-Arab vote ahead of next month’s general election.

Is there a glass ceiling for Arab parties in the Knesset? What are the biggest issues for Arab voters and how does the Palestinian-Israeli conflict factor into the average voter’s considerations? How did Shas and Liberman manage to receive votes from this sector in the previous elections?

Next, we put the spotlight on the Druze community and its voting patterns, before providing a breakdown of each Arab party in Israel, explaining who they represent.

We hear first-hand from the successful Joint List’s former campaigner about why it split this time round. We also discuss the possibility of having an Arab party join the next coalition.

Darawshe reacts to the disqualification of candidates by the Central Elections Committee, shares his worry about the growing number of Arabs who are likely to boycott the elections, and predicts who the majority of Arabs would want to see as prime minister of Israel.