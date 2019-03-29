Strategist Yehoshua Mor Yosef: The situation is just okay for the right. We must not be complacent.

Yehoshua Mor Yosef, a strategic consultant and public relations expert, is not convinced that the nationalist camp is headed for victory in the coming elections.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva on Thursday, Mor Yosef analyzed recent polls which give a slight edge to the right-wing bloc, saying, "It is misleading because there are too many parties that have four or five Knesset seats, which is borderline in terms of passing the electoral threshold, and we may, God forbid, wake up with completely different results in reality.”

He noted that a poll is usually based on 500 people, “that is, four seats that we see in a poll are 20 out of 500 who said they would vote for that particular party. If it would be 19 people then that party would not pass the threshold and if it was 21, then it would pass it. Therefore, the situation is just okay for the right-wing bloc. There is an advantage but we must not be complacent."

Since the previous elections, said Mor Yosef, nearly half a million people have been added, most of them young people who have reached the age of 18 and new immigrants. "The right should invest in them, most of them are members of the parties of the nationalist camp, United Torah Judaism, Shas, the Likud, the Jewish Home, the New Right, but they should be encouraged to vote."

Mor Yosef also suggests focusing on cities where the nationalist camp has an advantage, but many remain at home and do not realize their democratic right. "In some elections we saw low voter turnout in cities where the nationalist camp has an advantage such as Bat Yam, Sderot, Ofakim, Tiberias and Be'er Sheva, as opposed to a high voter turnout in cities with a left-wing advantage like Tel Aviv and Herzliya.”

"In the last elections, voter turnout in Tel Aviv was more than 70 percent, while the voter turnout in Tiberias was around 60 percent, which means there are many rightists who are not going to vote and they should be encourage to go out and vote,” he concluded.