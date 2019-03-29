Former Tkuma MK Zvi Hendel, who was expelled from his home in Gush Katif during the 2005 Disengagement from Gaza and now lives in Ganei Tal, on Thursday expressed concern about the possibility that the Blue and White party will form the next government.

"I am praying and making efforts so that we will not lose votes and that the right-wing bloc will win," Hendel told Arutz Sheva. "I'm trying to wake people up and explain to them that there is no hope for all the games of the former chiefs of staff. They are nice people to take a trip with - not to lead a country.”

"The State of Israel is not built for experiments. Being a commander in the army does not make you a leader of a state. We saw the greatest Chief of Staff, Ehud Barak, who went home two days after he became Prime Minister,” continued Hendel.

Hendel, who coined the expression "the bigger the interrogation, the bigger the uprooting," looks painfully at the implications of the Disengagement plan, which is reflected in the rocket fire into Israel. "There are a lot of people who tell me quietly that they were against the Disengagement, but Arik [Sharon] pushed for it. I’ve moved on, but I have friends who have not forgiven to this day."

Asked what can be done about the Gaza problem, he replied, "There is only one solution – either connect the Gaza Strip to Egypt, or to Israel. Since, to my delight, the Egyptians hate the Gazans, the only solution is to connect Gaza to Israel. I do not know if I will ever see that in my life, but it will happen because there is no other solution."

As for the Netanyahu cases, Hendel is convinced that the Attorney General succumbed to pressure exerted on him by the media. "Leave Bibi alone, so he spoke to a newspaper editor and got a few cigars. He is an excellent and talented Prime Minister. Maybe this is not politically correct, but this Attorney General was a chief military prosecutor in the past, and I have not liked his decisions since that time. I guess that something in his genes is different from the genes I was brought up with.”

"That's why I'm not moved by his statements. A strong and stable man with a clear mind does not do these things and if he had enough courage to oppose all the media, except for a few normal media outlets, he would have long ago announced, 'Stop this nonsense.' After all, what is the story? [Netanyahu] did not steal, the man bought shares, after a few years this factory sold goods to another factory from which we bought submarines. How could he have known this in advance? They are making a mountain out of a molehill,” concluded Hendel.