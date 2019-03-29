What is social media’s impact on Israeli elections?

Dr. Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler of the Israel Democracy Institute measures the extent Israeli elections are influenced by digital campaigns.

Why did Prime Minister Netanyahu decide to pop by for a surprise interview with Israeli television? How should media outlets in Israel prepare themselves for “fake news” campaigns and how has the digital sphere become the “Wild West?”.

During this episode, we ask Dr. Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler what she thinks about the “Fascism perfume” ad by the Israeli Justice Minister and wonder what should campaign managers focus on in the remaining days until elections.

We also hear from political communications expert, Prof. Gadi Wolfsfeld, about this week’s election commercials which started to air on Israeli TV and radio and what influence do these ads have on results.

Before we wrap up, we take a trip down memory lane and remember some of the most famous election commercials in Israel’s history, while wondering who will be the star of the current campaign’s commercials.