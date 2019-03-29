NYC councilman named as world's tallest politician

Robert Cornegy Jr., a New York City councilman who towers over his Brooklyn constituents from his 6-foot-10 height, was granted the title of the tallest politician in the world on Wednesday, according to an Associated Press report.

Cornegy, officially certified by Guinness World Records as the world's tallest male politician on January 14, was honored at a ceremony at the New York City Hall.

The AP report said that Cornegy decided to try winning the title two years ago when a constituent told him "you have to be the tallest politician ever."

According to The New York Times, Cornegy is a former professional basketball player.

"What I went through to get this measurement was borderline ridiculous," said Cornegy. "But I think it was worth it to bring that designation to New York - and Brooklyn," he concluded.

Cornegy said he had to get measured multiple times in different ways before Guinness accepted his measurement, including lying on the floor.

“When I first started this, I said there is no way I’m the tallest politician in the world. There must be an ambassador in Africa who is seven feet,” said Mr. Cornegy. “But when I found out the previous record-holder was only 6 foot 7 inches, I had to give it a shot.”

The previous record-holder was a British member of Parliament named Sir Louis Gluckstein, who was a mere 6-foot-7-1/2 inches, only about one and a half inches taller than New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.