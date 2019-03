55 terror attacks last week, as total number of attacks tops 500 for 2019. Also, how did family of terrorist react to his murder of 2 Jews?

A total of 55 terrorist attacks were recorded across Israel over the past week, bringing the total number of attacks in 2019 to 501.

Also, in Boomerang's weekly terror roundup, how did the mother of the terrorist responsible for murdering two Israeli Jews react to the news of her son's attacks - and his subsequent death?