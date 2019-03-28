In wake of 'human animals' furor, Kotler leaving Channel 13 News

Channel 13 News sources said that Kotler wasn't fired nor did she resign but she is going on unpaid vacation for about a year.

Channel 13 News anchorwoman Oshrat Kotler will leave her position in June, according to Israeli media reports, about a month after her controversial statement calling IDF soldiers "human animals" raised a storm of criticism across Israel.

Channel 13 News sources said that Kotler wasn't fired nor did she resign but she is going on unpaid vacation for about a year.

Kotler, who hosts the channel's Saturday night newscast, made the comment following a story about IDF soldiers beating Palestinian Arab suspects following their comrades’ deaths in the terrorist attack in Givat Assaf.

"We send our children into the army, to the territories, and receive 'human animals’. This is the result of the occupation,” declared Kotler.

Kotler later sought to clarify her comments, saying, "I want to stress so that you understand: My children, and also their friends, have been combat soldiers in the territories for many years, even my friends. My criticism was directed only at those soldiers who have been driven to harm innocent people due to our control over the Palestinians in the territories."