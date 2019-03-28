German band Rammstein slammed for concentration camp-style video

A yellow Star of David could be seen on at least one of the band member's uniforms.

A German hard rock group, Rammstein, has aroused widespread ire for its release of a video showing its band members wearing concentration camp uniforms and standing on a gallows with nooses around their necks.

A yellow Star of David could be seen on at least one of the band member's uniforms. The band posted the video on their Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The video was produced to promote the band's new single "Deutschland," a clip with only instrumental music, according to an Associated Press report. The band failed to comment on the content of the video or the relevance of the video to the clip

Germany's anti-Semitism official, Felix Klein, told the German daily Bild that the band had "crossed a red line. If this only serves to promote sales of the new album, I deem this tasteless exploitation of artistic freedom," he said.

Holocaust survivor Charlotte Knobloch, former president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany told Bild that "the instrumentalization and trivialization of the Holocaust, as shown in the images, is irresponsible."

Rammstein, founded in 1995, does not shy away from controversy. It is known for its sexually deviant and violent content.