Likud to file complaint against Meretz over Auschwitz ad

Meretz under fire for ad calling for 'end to occupation' with Auschwitz in the background.

The Likud party announced Thursday that it intends to file a complaint with the Elections Committee following the publication of a video ad by the Meretz party which used Holocaust imagery.

The video called for an "end to the occupation" while featuring an illustration of the Auschwitz death camp in the background.

"Meretz calls for an end to the occupation and the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside the State of Israel," the ad stated.

The video was uploaded by Mazen Abu Siyam, number 17 on the party list, to the Arabic-language website "Bokra".

The Likud said the campaign was shocking and "disgraces the memory of the Holocaust and deserves condemnation."

Meretz removed the video after receiving criticism and suspended the advertising agency which produced it.