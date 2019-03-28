Crisis averted as emergency services for settlements to continue

PM intervenes to end ongoing crisis with MDA's operations in Judea and Samaria, securing deal to ensure funding for emergency services.

The ongoing emergency services crisis in Judea and Samaria ended Thursday afternoon, following the intervention of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

As a result of the arrangement made by the Prime Minister’s Office, MDA, and the Health Ministry on Thursday, the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services organization will receive funding enabling it to remain open with full operations in the area, lifting the threat of partial closures of MDA centers.

The understandings reached by the Health Ministry and MDA are the culmination of weeks of efforts by the Yesha Council, an umbrella organization of municipalities in Judea and Samaria, and the Prime Minister’s Office to secure an agreement setting a timetable for the transfer of MDA’s 2019 budget for services in Judea and Samaria.

On Thursday, Yesha Council chief Hananel Dorani was notified by the PMO that MDA and the Health Ministry had reached an agreement ensuring that all of MDA’s stations in Judea and Samaria would remain open without interruption.

“We couldn’t rest for even an hour knowing that our residents were in real, life-threatening danger,” said Dorani. “After many talks and attempts to reach a solution, I thank the Prime Minister and members of his staff who were not silent until a solution to the crisis was reached, and also to Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, who worked together [with us] to help solve the problem.”

MDA, Israel’s largest emergency services provider, had warned that it would be forced to close down much of its operations in Judea and Samaria if it did not receive state funding earmarked for its services.

The closures were set to begin this Sunday, but were pushed off following appeals from leaders in Judea and Samaria.