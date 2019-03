At least 44 people have died in floods in Iran this week, officials confirmed Thursday.

Hamidreza Khankeh, deputy head of Iran’s emergency directorate, said that the death toll was highest in the Fars province, where 21 people have been killed by torrential flooding.

Some 47,000 people have been hospitalized with flood-related injuries, and an estimated $170 million in damages have been caused by the floods.

The deadly floods were caused by unusually heavy rainfall in Iran this week.