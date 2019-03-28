J-Street: Netanyahu destroying 'bipartisan support' for Israel

J-Street's Israeli branch slams PM for video of conversation with former President Obama.

Yael Patir, director of the American lobby J Street's Israeli branch, responded to a Likud video in which Prime Minister Netanyahu scolded former US President Barack Obama.

"Instead of thanking President Obama for signing the largest aid agreement ever given to Israel, Netanyahu is proud of his disrespect for Obama," Patir said.

"This is an unnecessary and, worse, destructive video which harms the bipartisan support for Israel in the US," she said.

A new Netanyahu campaign video highlighted a tense confrontation the prime minister had with former US President Barack Obama in the Oval Office.

The clip, posted on Netanyahu’s Twitter account, shows an excerpt from a 2016 PBSdocumentary called “Netanyahu at War” in which Netanyahu is seen, in the words of the narrator, “lecturing Obama, taking a hard line on the peace process.”

“It’s not going to happen,” Netanyahu says, as Obama glares at him. “Everybody knows it’s not going to happen. And I think it’s time to tell the Palestinians forthrightly it’s not going to happen.”