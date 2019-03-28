Tags:Fox News
Meet the Bronx Republican who's challenging Ocasio-Cortez
Ruth Papazian explains why she's running against Ocasio-Cortez and what the failed Amazon HQ deal had to do with it.
The Bronx, New Youk
iStock
More Arutz Sheva videos:
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaMeet the Bronx Republican who's challenging Ocasio-Cortez
Meet the Bronx Republican who's challenging Ocasio-Cortez
Ruth Papazian explains why she's running against Ocasio-Cortez and what the failed Amazon HQ deal had to do with it.
The Bronx, New Youk
iStock
Tags:Fox News
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top