Shaked: 'If Gantz wins I'll embitter his life - but he won't'

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked was hosted this morning at the Haaretz conference and answered questions by newspaper editor Aluf Benn about the New Israel Fund and its organizations.

"Will the New Israel Fund be outlawed? Will Hagai Elad sit in prison?", Aluf Ben asked and Shaked answered, "They're harmful to the State of Israel, but the State of Israel is strong enough; they don't have to be in jail."

Shaked emphasized in her interview her work for the Arab public, "I'm the only Justice Minister who built a court in an Arab city, a court in Taibeh. Beilin asked MK Osama Sa'adi, 'Why do you love Shaked so much?' So Sa'adi replied, 'Shaked does; she doesn't just talk, like you.'

"The Arab sector should have broad representation in the Knesset, but they should represent the Arab sector, not the interests of the Palestinian Authority," added Shaked.

The Minister noted, "The Balad party opposes the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and therefore Balad shouldn't be in the Knesset. But the Arab sector has very wide representation and other representatives as well," she said.

Shaked attacked Benny Gantz and his party, "I think the Left has to present an ideological alternative; you should be proud of your positions and don't bring marionettes. Benny Gantz was an inert Chief of Staff, he failed in the private market. Even Ehud Barak who is sitting here will agree with me that anyone who wants to be Prime Minister must enter politics and gain experience."

In response to the question of what would happen if Benny Gantz wins the premiership and invites her party to his government. Shaked replied, "I'll sit in the opposition and embitter his life. But there's no chance this'll happen; stop living in illusions. The Right is very strong," Shaked concluded .