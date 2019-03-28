Lebanese-American analyst: Palestinians have been refusing peace

Arab countries starting to think about their own interest since 'Palestinians' haven't offered any solutions.

American Mideast Coalition for Democracy Co-Chair Tom Harb said in an interview on Al-Alam TV (Iran) that the "Palestinians" began with their refusals of peace with Israel with the 1947 Partition Plan, explaining that Arab countries are starting to think about their own interest since the Palestinians haven't offered any solutions, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He also said that Lebanon's economy is weak and that foreign companies are unwilling to invest in it because of Hezbollah's unchecked influence.