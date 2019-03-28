Demolition order for home of Ofra terrorist

Head of Central Command orders demolition of home of terrorist who murdered infant Amiad Israel Ish-Ran.

On Wednesday, the Commanding Officer of the Central Command, Maj. Gen. Nadav Padan, ordered the demolition of the residence of the terrorist Salih Barghouti.

Salih Barghouti carried out the shooting attack near the community of Ofra, northeast of Ramallah with his brother on December 9, 2018, murdering infant Amiad Israel Ish-Ran and injuring seven others.

The demolition order will take effect on April 1.

In early February, Padan signed a demolition order for the home of Barghouti’s brother, Azem.

IDF troops, along with Border Police and the Civil Administration, demolished the residence of Azem Barghouti in the village of Kobar, north of Ramallah, earlier this month.

Several days later, Azem was charged with a long list of serious offenses, including three counts of intentional manslaughter, equivalent to a murder offense, and attempts to commit that offense.

In addition to the attack at Ofra, Azem Barghouti also carried out the shooting attack at the Givat Assaf junction, where IDF soldiers Yovel Mor Yosef and Yosef Cohen were killed, and another fighter and civilian were wounded.

Meanwhile, IDF soldiers operating in Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria overnight Wednesday detained 13 wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, popular terror and violent disturbances against civilians and security forces.

The suspects were taken for questioning.