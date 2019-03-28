'Likud implements a Peace Now policy'

Knesset candidate Yoaz Hendel: There will be no freeze in the settlement blocs, there will be normal life outside the blocs.

Yoaz Hendel, a candidate for the Knesset with the Blue and White party, on Wednesday blasted the Likud and accused it of turning into a despicable movement which suffers from severe corruption.

"They talk about a strong right, but in practice they are implementing a Peace Now policy. Anyone who talks about how strong he is and does not do what he declares he will do, suffers from a lack of self-confidence," charged Hendel.

He spoke during an election panel, organized by the student union at Ariel University and the Regavim movement, under the heading "From Gaza First to Ariel First". The panel took place in the backdrop of the issue of applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, alongside the escalation in the Gaza Strip.

"In contrast to the right-wing parties, we are defusing the political fog," Hendel said. "Not only the Jewish Home says that there will be no second disengagement, but also the Blue and White party. Including Ya'alon. Our platform, which exhausts the Israeli consensus, says it explicitly as well."

In a jab at the Likud and other right-wing parties, Hendel continued, “We have to examine the statements of the right-wing parties in the face of reality and facts: How many inches did the right-wing government annex in recent years? What happened when missiles were fired at Tel Aviv? All of a sudden all the right-wingers turned to Peace Now?"

"There will be no construction freeze in the settlement blocs, there will be normal life outside the blocs. Anyone who sits on the Prime Minister's chair should know how to maneuver. The Prime Minister should be an honest person, the Prime Minister of everyone and not of parts of the nation."

“Strengthening sovereignty should begin long before Judea and Samaria,” continued Hendel. “We need to create law and order for all. I deal extensively with the issue of governance and agricultural terrorism, issues that the Regavim movement has been working on for many years.”

“Governance means asking how is that every year we have thousands of new illegal structures in the Negev and the Galilee? How is there agricultural terrorism? The most important thing in the State of Israel is to coordinate this issue with every public that wants to decide by force. This is true of the Bedouin Diaspora, the haredi sector and also in Judea and Samaria,” he stated.