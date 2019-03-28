Four people shot in Seattle, suspect arrested

Four people, including a bus driver, shot in North Seattle. One of them was killed. Suspect arrested.

Four people including a bus driver were shot in North Seattle on Wednesday, according to local police.

One person, believed to be the shooter though that has yet to be confirmed, has been detained, reported The Associated Press.

Seattle Police said on Twitter that officers were on the scene with multiple victims in the Lake City neighborhood.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best told the Seattle Times that four people were shot and that one of them was killed.

A bus driver on the Metro Route 75 was hit in the torso, but able to walk to a gurney to be taken to a hospital by paramedics, according to Kenneth Price, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 587.

It remains unclear whether the driver was targeted. The motive for the shooting remains unclear as well.