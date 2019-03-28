Dr. Sam Minskoff discusses whether anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic expressions raise the motivation of Jews in the Diaspora to make aliyah.
Tags:BDS, Radio, Antisemitism
Do waves of anti-Semitism and anti-Israel encourage Aliyah?
Dr. Sam Minskoff claims that anti-Zionism, anti-Semitism, and BDS affect Aliyah rate.
BDS operatives protest Israel in Oslo, Norway
iStock
