Syrian TV blames Israel for explosions in Aleppo

The official Syrian news agency SANA reported on Wednesday evening that heavy explosions were heard at the airport in the city of Aleppo.

According to the report, a number of “enemy airstrikes” struck the Shiekh Najjar District of the city.

Syrian state television reported that the attack was an Israeli attack and noted that "Syria's air defense forces intercepted several missiles."

Some of the media outlets in the country reported that the explosions were the result of an attack by rebel forces, but also noted the presence in the area of warehouses used by Iranian forces operating on Syrian soil.

It is not yet known whether there were any casualties in the explosions.

This is a developing story.