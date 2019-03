IDF Spokesperson publishes footage of riots near Bethlehem in which PA medics are seen taking off medical uniforms and throwing stones.

The IDF Spokesperson in Arabic, Lieutenant Colonel Avichai Adraee, posted a video on his Facebook page showing Palestinian Arab "paramedics" taking off their medical uniforms and throwing stones during a riot in the Deheisheh neighborhood adjacent to Bethlehem.

Palestinian Authority media claimed that one rioter was critically wounded by security forces and died a few hours later in the hospital.