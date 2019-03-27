Golan municipal leaders moved by Trump recognition

Prime Minister Netanyahu met Wednesday evening with the municipal councils of the Golan Heights, including the head of the Katzrin local council Dimi Efretzev and head of Golan Regional Council Haim Rokach.

Netanyahu presented the council heads with the order signed by US President Donald Trump recognizing Israel's sovereignty on the Golan Heights.

"'This is the declaration signed by President Trump, the American recognition of Israel's sovereignty on the Golan Heights. We have waited for this for fifty years, a tremendous declaration that strengthens our sovereignty over the Golan Heights," Netanyahu said.

The heads of the councils said after the meeting: "The prime minister told us about the status of the declaration and its importance to Israel in general and to the Golan in particular, and the continued development and strengthening of the Golan as an inseparable part of the State of Israel. We are certainly experiencing special days for the Golan and its residents."