'Trump helps Netanyahu, but it comes at a price'

New Right candidate Matan Kahana says PM Netanyahu is 'center-left' despite his claims he leads the right.

Col. Matan Kahana, number 4 on the New Right list, said that Israel has lost its deterrence against Hamas.

"The previous defense ministers did not want to defeat Hamas, and Bennett laid down a plan for Hamas to the cabinet 10 months ago, and we must go there in order not to continue the current situation," Kahana said at an election conference at Ariel University Wednesday

Kahana rejected the claim that the IDF has become weak in recent years. "The IDF is not weak. The soldiers are brave and determined. It's all a matter of policy. The problem is Netanyahu's comfort zone which he works within. When Netanyahu goes to bed he dreams of being a right-winger. But when he wakes up his comfort zone is center-left."

"Trump is now helping Netanyahu and giving small gifts, but it comes at a price. The welcome declaration of recognition of Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights will also come with a price tag. Therefore we have to strengthen Netanyahu from the right.

In response to a question about how the right's ideology was not expressed during the past government, Kahana said: "Bennett and Shaked know how to do politics and get things moving, in contrast to people who have been ideologues and babblers for 20 years. Bennett's ultimatum stopped the release of the terrorists. Shaked set the wheels in motion the regulation of settlements and market regulation. Kahlon halted significant processes against judicial activism, which was repeatedly blocked in the legislature. Let's hope that he will not be in the next Knesset."