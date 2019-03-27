Tags:ILTV
Remembering fmr. Mossad agent Rafi Eitan
Israel lost a “pillar of the intelligence” community Saturday night as famous former Mossad and Shin Bet agent Rafi Eitan passed away.
Rafi Eitan
FLASH90
