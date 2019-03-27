May: I will resign before next round of Brexit negotiations

British Prime Minister Theresa May said that she would resign if Parliament passes her Brexit deal Wednesday.

“I have heard very clearly the mood of the parliamentary party,” she told a group of Conservative party parliamentarians. "I know there is a desire for a new approach — and new leadership — in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations — and I won’t stand in the way of that.”

“I know some people are worried that if you vote for the withdrawal agreement, I will take that as a mandate to rush on into phase two without the debate we need to have. I won’t; I hear what you are saying. But we need to get the deal through and deliver Brexit.

“I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party.”

May made the pledge in an apparent bid to raise support for the Brexit deal in Parliament after the legislature voted to reject the deal twice before.

She did not give a date for her resignation.