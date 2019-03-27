Is the American Jewish businessman hurting Israel?

Elliott Broidy recently became a regular in headlines about of leaked lobbying scandals and an affair gone bad with an adult entertainer.

According to the AP, this lobbyist and deal promoter from Los Angeles exploited connections at the top of the Republican Party and the Trump administration, in an effort, among other things, to obtain lucrative consulting contracts.

As reported by AP (5/22/2018), Broidy played an impactful role in shifting US policy to be more supportive of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while challenging American friendship with Qatar.

In recent years Saudi Arabia and the UAE have accused Qatar of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood, funding Hamas, and maintaining ties with Iran.

Israel sees itself as part of the camp promoting stability in the Middle East, along with Saudis, UAE and Egypt.

After Barack Obama entered into the nuclear deal with Iran in 2015, the Saudis decided they must increase their influence with Washington and thus isolate Iran and Qatar.

The Saudis and the Emiratis endorsed Trump's election. The change in policy with Trump was clear, most notably when the US withdrew from the nuclear agreement.

Behind the scenes, people, including George Nader, a Lebanese-American businessman who had been in jail for pedophilia, worked tirelessly for Saudi Arabia and the UAE (NY Times, 3/21/2018); and his business partner Broidy, who is known for being co-chairman of Markstone Capital, the private equity that had invested in Israeli companies and collapsed.

According to an AP investigation (5/22/18), “In return for pushing anti-Qatar policies at the highest levels of America’s government, Broidy and Nader expected huge consulting contracts from Saudi Arabia and the UAE.”

The two men engaged in an unregistered advocacy campaign in Washington. Broidy was never registered as a lobbyist of a foreign country, as required by US law.

Nader had worked for years as a consultant to the UAE leader.

A lawyer for Broidy contended that the AP’s reporting is based on “fraudulent and fabricated” documents obtained from entities who wish to harm him. "Broidy never worked for any foreign government for any interaction with the US government,” Broidy’s lawyer said. Broidy said his anti-Qatar campaign “came entirely at his own initiative.”

A lawyer for Nader disputed reporting about Nader's pedophilia and claimed that the emails were “altered or fabricated".

Broidy had emerged from a hiatus after being sentenced to a conditional discharge for his role in a “pay to play” scheme at the New York state pension fund.

Broidy became deputy finance chair of the Republican Party. After Trump won the election, Broidy served on the Inauguration Committee. At the same time Broidy established Circinus LLC, which provides security services.

According to the NY Times (3/21/18), the goal was to turn Broidy “into an instrument of influence at the White House for the rulers of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.”

To achieve this goal, “Mr. Nader tempted the fund-raiser, Mr. Broidy, with the prospect of more than $1 billion in contracts for his private security company, Circinus, and he helped deliver deals worth more than $200 million with the UAE".

Broidy met (BBC, 3/5/1) with Jared Kushner in order to bring US pressure on Iran and Qatar. Broidy met with Trump in order to get then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson fired, and reported it to Nader (NY Times, 3/21/2018).

Broidy gave a total of almost $600,000 to "GOP members and Republican political committees since he began to push for the legislation fingering Qatar".

Broidy initiated (NY Times, 3/21/18) stories that called on the administration to move a base from Qatar.

Then Broidy’s email was hacked, and made public the connection between him, the Saudis and the UAE. The FBI detained Nader. He was questioned as part of US special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign.

According to The Daily Beast (12/13/18), Mueller is checking whether “Saudi Arabia and the UAE were eager to help Trump win the election.”

Federal authorities raided Broidy's office last summer, looking for records related to his "dealings with foreign officials and Trump administration associates", according to a search warrant obtained by ProPublica (3/18/19).

The search warrant cites three potential issues that authorities are investigating: "conspiracy, money laundering and violations of the law barring covert lobbying on behalf of foreign officials", according to ProPublica.

ProPubida findings were widely quoted by leading media outlets.

After Broidy’s emails were leaked, it turned out his lawyer Michael Cohen (the Trump attorney who was recently sentenced to three years in prison) agreed to pay an installment confidentiality contract of $1.6 million in hush money from a Republican Party official, identified as Broidy (NY Times, 4/13/18).

Broidy was forced to “retire” from his duties for the Republican Party, (NY Times, 11/30/18).

Geopolitics is not, of course, a matter of black and white decisions. There are many, often conflicting, interests involved. The question is one of execution. In my opinion, the exposure of the role that Broidy played in the anti-Qatar campaign dealt a serious blow to the legitimacy of US policy, and is endangering Trump because of a potential expansion of the Mueller and federal investigations.

More important for Israel, I believe that the growing cooperation with Saudi Arabia and the UAE was harmed by the affair.

We cannot support a man who paved the way for foreign countries into White House decision-making circles while hoping the payoff would come in the form of lucrative security contracts, for a man who I believe is without ideology, but with a past chock-full of scandals, to lead such an important effort to contain Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

US must be careful of individuals who take upon themselves as individuals to lobby on her behalf. US can only rely on those historic organizations who have her real interests at heart.

Michael Jankelowitz is a Jerusalem based commentator on events relating to the Jewish World and Israel