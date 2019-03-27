'We must raise motivation for combat service'

President Rivlin meets with new recruits at IDF induction center. 'We must do all we can to ensure the IDF remains the people's army.'

President Reuven Rivlin this morning, Wednesday, visited the IDF induction center at Tel HaShomer. The president met the new recruits to the Kfir and Nachal infantry brigades, accompanied by the head of the IDF Manpower Directorate, Maj-Gen Moti Almoz, head of the planning and administration division Brig-Gen Eran Shani and the commander of the induction center (‘Meitav’) Col Yossi Matzliach.

During his visit, the president was briefed on the 2019 recruits and improvements in the process of recruitment, spoke to the new recruits and visited the ‘recruitment line’ that every new soldier, men and women, go through on their recruitment to the IDF. Currently, 58% of women and 72% of men are recruited to the IDF. Of today’s recruits to the Kfir and Nachal infantry brigades, three were new immigrants, 16 were lone solders and five were volunteers from the non-Jewish population.

Speaking to the new recruits, the president said, “in a few minutes, you will change from civilian clothes into uniform and become soldiers. Very quickly, you will bear a heavy responsibility. As IDF combatants in the Kfir and Nachal brigades, you will deal with the most complex and most challenging missions. You will have to be determined and focused while maintaining the values of the IDF.”

“I joined the IDF in 1957. That year, this induction center was opened. Many things have changed since then, but our need to defend ourselves has not. Our need for a strong army has not changed.”

The president commented on the decline in motivation for combat service, saying “in recent years we hear about a decline in motivation for combat service. You have made the right choice. I congratulate you, and I am proud of you. You are an example of service to other young people. We must raise the motivation for combat service. This is a national and moral challenge. We cannot manage without you and we need many more excellent people like you.”

At the end of his remarks, the president said “we are close to elections. The IDF must remain outside of the political discourse, not part of the debate. In battle, in training, in action, everyone fights together without reference to political beliefs. The IDF belongs to us all. The IDF is for us all. From now on, the IDF is you. We must do all we can to ensure that the IDF remains the people’s army. The army of all parts of the people. An army whose doors are open to all. That is its strength, and that is what makes it unique.”

The president stressed to the recruits, “soon, you will start training and you will be excellent soldiers. Your job is to protect us and yourselves, and you are trained to protect the State of Israel. The role of the IDF is clear, and you need to be confident. Take care of yourselves. Go in peace, and return in peace.”