Poll: Likud leads Blue and White

Netanyahu well-positioned to win reelection, poll shows, with Likud leading Blue and White, and right-wing bloc leading left by wide margin.

A new poll released Wednesday shows Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu positioned to win a fifth term as premier, with his Likud party leading its nearest competitor, the Blue and White party of former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz.

According to the poll, conducted by Panels Politics for Walla!, the Likud holds a narrow lead over Blue and White, 31 to 30. That’s a smaller margin than the three-seat lead the Likud enjoyed in the previous Panels Politics poll released last Tuesday, but still represents a better position for the Likud than other recent surveys, which show the Blue and White party leading by two to three mandates.

The new survey also shows Netanyahu’s most likely coalition allies winning an outright majority in the 21st Knesset. The right-wing – religious bloc, including the Likud, United Torah Judaism, Shas, New Right, Union of Right-Wing Parties (URP) Kulanu, Yisrael Beytenu, and Zehut, would win a total of 68 seats if new elections were held today.

While the Likud fell slightly in the new poll, from 32 seats in last week’s Panels Politics survey to 31, the libertarian-leaning Zehut rose from four to five, and the haredi UTJ rose from six to seven.

Shas and the center-right Kulanu remained stable at four a piece, while Yisrael Beytenu sank from five to four.

The New Right remained stable with six, and the Union of Right-Wing Parties – a joint ticket of the Jewish Home, National Union, and Otzma Yehudit – stayed at seven.

Former Yisrael Beytenu MK Orly Levy’s center-left Gesher faction failed to cross the threshold in both last week and this week’s surveys, with 2.6% of the vote in Wednesday’s poll.

To enter the Knesset, a party must win 3.25% of the vote.

Labor rose from eight seats to nine, while the far-left Meretz fell from six to five.

The joint list of Hadash, the Israeli Arab communist party, and Ta’al, an Arab nationalist party, fell from nine seats to eight in this week’s poll.

The second Arab party, a joint list of the United Arab List and Balad, did not pass the threshold, receiving just 1.9% of the vote.