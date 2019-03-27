Weeks before wedding, family gets devastating news

The family has since devolved into what can only be described as a state of desperation.

A Givat Ze’ev family was advised by rabbanim to publicize their story recently, after a shocking turn of events escalated their situation from difficult, to tragic.

The challenges began last year when 18-year-old Faigy Kochman, product of a happy, wholesome Brisk family, became engaged. What seemed to be a joyful occasion quickly turned to crisis when, just two weeks into the marriage, the two were forced to separate. Humiliated, Faigy returned home to live with her parents.

After a year of recovery, the unexpected happened: Faigy became engaged again. The family was delighted at the new chance for happiness. That is, until just a few weeks ago, when father Alexander Kochman was diagnosed with colon cancer. The family has since devolved into what can only be described as a state of desperation.

Alexander “spends his days completely overwhelmed by suffering, while [mother Nechama] ... stays by his side.” Consequently, kallah Faigy has risen to the occasion of supporting them indefinitely. The family now struggles to pay rent, buy groceries, and afford utilities. The wedding, though badly yearned for, has become a logistical impossibility.

A cancelled wedding, if necessary, would be devastating: in the highly traditional Israeli haredi society, a broken engagement following a divorce would make it extremely difficult for the young woman to become engaged again in the future. Her primary focus at this time, however, is not on herself, but on her father’s battle for his life.

Donations are being accepted here to pay basic family bills, and to enable Faigy to make a wedding with dignity.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

CLICK HERE TO SEE FAIGY’S VIDEO MESSAGE