Breslov threatens to drop support for haredi parties

Breslov hasidim demand representatives end detention of Israelis visiting Ukraine. 'We won't vote for haredi parties if problem continues.'

Breslov hasidim may not vote for the haredi parties unless the parties work to solve the crisis with Ukraine, Kikar Hashabbat reported..

According to reports, the Ukrainian government began detaining Israelis as a matter of policy "in payment for the actions of Israeli immigration authorities in Ben Gurion International Airport and the detention of Ukrainian citizens."

As a result, Breslov hasidim visiting Ukraine from Israel are often detained or sent back to Israel upon arriving in Kiev's airport.

Rebbe Nachman of Breslov, the founder of the Breslov hasidic movement, is buried in Uman, Ukraine.

Most of the Israelis detained are flying to visit Rabbi Nachman's grave, but some commute for business reasons or to visit the graves of other righteous people.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, Breslov businessmen are pushing Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) to remove the obstacles preventing easy travel to and from Ukraine. However, nothing has changed so far.

In response, many Breslov hasidim have decided to insist their Knesset representatives work to change the situation: If neither of the haredi parties commits to solving the issue, the hasidim will not vote.

Both of the haredi parties have declared that they will not sit in a government led by Blue and White leaders Benny Gantz and MK Yair Lapid. Together, the parties are expected to receive between 11 and 14 Knesset seats, handing them a crucial role in Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's ability to form a coalition after the upcoming elections.