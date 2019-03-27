Jewish Home: 'We'll create a bloc with New Right, haredim'

MK Bezalel Smotrich, who heads the United Right's National Union faction, on Wednesday morning said that after elections, he will work to create a bloc with New Right Chairman Education Minister Naftali Bennett and the haredi parties.

"After the elections, we will coordinate with Bennett and the haredi parties, and we will come to [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu as a technical bloc with clear demands in the areas of security, Torah, and more," Smotrich told Kol Barama radio.

Recent polls have shown conflicting results: On Sunday, a poll by Midgam gave the Blue and White, Labor, Meretz, Gesher, and the two Arab parties – slim majority of 61 seats in the 120-member Knesset.

However, a poll released Wednesday showed the pro-Netanyahu bloc regaining its majority, with a projected 63 seats.

Most of the parties have declared loyalty to either Gantz or Netanyahu, expressing a refusal to sit with the other side. However, a few of the smaller parties, potentially the deciding factor in the elections, have not refused to sit with either side.