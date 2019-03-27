Jewish Home: 'We'll create a bloc with New Right, haredim'

MK Smotrich says right-wing bloc would present list of demands to PM Netanyahu.

Jewish Home Chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz with National Union Chairman Bezalel Smotrich
Jewish Home Chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz with National Union Chairman Bezalel Smotrich
MK Bezalel Smotrich, who heads the United Right's National Union faction, on Wednesday morning said that after elections, he will work to create a bloc with New Right Chairman Education Minister Naftali Bennett and the haredi parties.

"After the elections, we will coordinate with Bennett and the haredi parties, and we will come to [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu as a technical bloc with clear demands in the areas of security, Torah, and more," Smotrich told Kol Barama radio.

Recent polls have shown conflicting results: On Sunday, a poll by Midgam gave the Blue and White, Labor, Meretz, Gesher, and the two Arab parties – slim majority of 61 seats in the 120-member Knesset.

However, a poll released Wednesday showed the pro-Netanyahu bloc regaining its majority, with a projected 63 seats.

Most of the parties have declared loyalty to either Gantz or Netanyahu, expressing a refusal to sit with the other side. However, a few of the smaller parties, potentially the deciding factor in the elections, have not refused to sit with either side.

