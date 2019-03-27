Iranian President accuses Trump of 'colonialism'

Hassan Rouhani accuses US President of "colonialism" following his recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday accused US President Donald Trump of "colonialism" after he recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

"In a point of time when colonialism ruled, some colonialist powers did such things and bestowed parts of one country to another, but this is unprecedented in the present century," Rouhani said, according to a report by the AFP news agency.

"Nobody could have believed that a man would come in America and unilaterally and against all international laws and regulations give away a land belonging to one country to an aggressor," added the Iranian President.

Trump on Monday signed a proclamation recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, days after announcing on Twitter that it was time for the US to do so.

Trump’s announcement angered the Arab world, including Syria which claims ownership of the Golan Heights in its entirety.

Syria on Monday accused Trump of “blatantly attacking” its sovereignty with the decision.

"[US President Donald] Trump does not have the right and the legal authority to legitimize the occupation," said a foreign ministry source.

Last week, Damascus vowed to recover the Golan Heights in the wake of Trump’s declaration, saying the Golan would remain “Syrian, Arab” and adding that Trump had shown contempt for international law.

Iran is one of the main supporters of Syria and has provided Bashar Al-Assad’s regime with both financial aid and military advisers against a range of opposing forces since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

Near the start of the Syrian civil war, it was reported that then-Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad had personally sanctioned the dispatch of officers from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards to Syria to fight alongside Assad’s troops.