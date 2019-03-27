Gafni's advice to Benny Gantz

MK Moshe Gafni blasts Blue and White chairman who said at AIPAC that the Kotel belongs to everyone.

MK Moshe Gafni, chairman of Degel Hatorah which is one of the two factions which make up the haredi United Torah Judaism party, slammed Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz on Tuesday, after Gantz said in a speech at the AIPAC conference in Washington that " Western Wall is long enough to accommodate everyone."

"Benny, do not talk about something that you do not understand!" said Gafni in a video released by his office.

"Your remarks are doing great damage. The Western Wall plaza is not a collection of parties that you bring into an apartment in Savyon and come out with something similar to a big party. The Western Wall is a holy place," he added.

In his remarks at AIPAC on Monday, Gantz also spoke of the rocket attack on the Sharon region in which seven people were injured.

He told the crowd that Netanyahu, who cancelled his expected appearance at the confab in order to return to Israel to oversee its response to the rocket attack, made the right decision, and added that he too will return to Israel.