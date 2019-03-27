Rabbi Peretz: Cut off the terrorists' hope

Rabbi Rafi Peretz, chairman of the Jewish Home and of the Union of Right-Wing Parties, on Tuesday blasted the government's policy following the latest rocket fire from Gaza.

"When the Israeli government seeks a ceasefire instead of a victory, it creates the next round. Again we will see fire in the fields surrounding the Gaza Strip and explosives on the fence," said Rabbi Peretz.

"This is what a unilateral withdrawal looks like. A withdrawal of the strongest army in the region in the face of a terror organization. Terror that is motivated by hope and not by despair. A hope that we will not be here. This hope must be cut off, sharply and painfully," he stated.

Minister of Education and New Right chairman Naftali Bennett said earlier on Tuesday in response to the rocket fire, "I said this morning that those who run away from terrorism - terrorism pursues them, and that's exactly what happened."

He added, "Hamas' response to our crawling into a ceasefire was given this evening. I call upon Prime Minister Netanyahu to defeat Hamas and not to turn the residents of the south into hostages of Hamas."

"We know what needs to be done and how it should be done. I call on the Prime Minister - give the IDF the order to neutralize and defeat Hamas," added the Education Minister.

The terrorist attacks in the Gaza envelope continued on Tuesday despite reports on Monday night of a ceasefire agreement.

In one incident, a firebomb which was launched from Gaza in the afternoon landed in an agricultural field in the Eshkol region, causing a fire that destroyed a small area.

On Tuesday evening, sirens were sounded in the Eshkol Regional Council in southern Israel. The rocket exploded in an open area near one of the local communities.

Later in the evening, IDF warplanes attacked a number of terrorist targets in the southern Gaza Strip, including a military compound and a weapons manufacturing site belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in Khan Yunis.