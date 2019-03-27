Meet the haredi Anglo candidate for Israeli elections

Yitzhak Pindrus blasts Blue and White Benny chairman Gantz for his statements supporting an egalitarian prayer site at the Western Wall.

Gil Hoffman interviews former Jerusalem deputy mayor and former Beitar Illit mayor Yitzhak Pindrus, who is eighth on the list of the Ashkenazi haredi United Torah Judaism party which is winning seven seats in most polls.

Pindrus was born in Jerusalem to immigrants from Cleveland and Boston and is the only candidate in a haredi party who agreed to be interviewed in English.

As a resident of Jerusalem’s Old City, he blasts Blue and White candidate Benny Gantz for his statements supporting creating an egalitarian prayer site at the Western Wall.

He also explains his point of view on why the haredim have been moving to communities in Judea over the so-called "Green Line".

Pindrus says people who are not haredim have plenty of reasons to vote for his party as well.